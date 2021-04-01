Big Labor’s Brazen Defiance of the Janus Ruling

True fulfillment of the landmark court decision might take years, but conservatives are up to the fight.

Editor’s Note: This is the third and final article in a series of occasional pieces on the political impact of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2018 Janus ruling, which affirmed the rights of government employees who had been forced to pay fees to unions that subsidized political candidates and causes contrary to their principles. The preceding articles can be found here and here.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I n its 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision, the United States Supreme Court overruled the “separate but equal” precedent established six decades prior in Plessy v. Ferguson. In doing so, it outlawed and ended segregated education in America.

Except …