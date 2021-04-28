Bring Kids Out of the COVID Fog Next

Health authorities can follow up their long-delayed guidance on mask-wearing by setting life back to normal for children.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE Y esterday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finally updated its guidance on mask-wearing outdoors. Unless you’re at a crowded event, the CDC advises that you don’t have to wear masks outdoors.

This is bringing our most important public-health body up to date with science from exactly a year ago. While states such as California were still arresting people for paddleboarding by themselves in the ocean in the name of public health, a small mountain of scientific evidence was piling up that COVID-19 does not transmit outdoors and that it does transmit among people who are sedentary and have a vitamin …