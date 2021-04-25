NR PLUS Law & the Courts

Chauvin Defense Witnesses Face Post-Trial Intimidation Campaign

By
Dr. David Fowler, former chief medical examiner of Maryland, answers questions on the thirteenth day of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s trial in Minneapolis, Minn., April 14, 2021, in this courtroom sketch. (Jane Rosenberg/Reuters)
We have reached a dangerous pass if people are to be deterred from testifying on the ‘wrong’ side of politically fraught cases.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A disturbing trend is forming in the aftermath of the Derek Chauvin verdict.

A second expert witness — Dr. David Fowler, an internationally renowned forensic pathologist who served for years as Maryland’s chief medical examiner — is now being subjected to harassment and defamation for having had the temerity to testify in the ex-officer’s defense case. Maryland’s attorney general has announced an investigation of 17 years’ worth of Dr. Fowler’s cause-of-death reports for “in-custody” cases. The state government was pressured to take action against Fowler by a letter signed by 431 doctors. That effort was led by Roger A. Mitchell, a

