Chauvin Murder Trial: The Prosecution’s Reckless Gambit

To suggest that counterfeiting is not a serious crime opens the door to an array of complications.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O n Tuesday afternoon, in the Derek Chauvin murder trial, the state called a use-of-force expert from out of town, Sergeant Jody Stiger of the Los Angeles Police Department, to opine that the former police officer used excessive force in applying a neck hold that, he believes, caused the death of George Floyd.

I’ll have more to say in a separate post about the state’s case and the effort by Chauvin’s counsel to dismantle it. For now, let’s turn to the prosecution’s suggestion that counterfeiting is not a serious offense, and therefore that the method of detaining Floyd was necessarily excessive since,

…