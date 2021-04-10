Chauvin Prosecutors Have Answered One Big Question

But that doesn’t mean they’ve clinched the case.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T here are miles still to go in Derek Chauvin’s murder trial. But as this week ended with prosecutors winding down their direct case, we should be able to say one thing with confidence: The battle over causation is over. In a legal sense, George Floyd was killed by the physical restraint applied by police last Memorial Day on a Minneapolis street.

There is less in that assertion than may appear at first blush.

Causation is only one component of the prosecution. Prosecutors still have a heavy lift in establishing Chauvin’s intent if they are to convict him on either of the two …