Chauvin Trial Judge: Maxine Waters Just Put the Case in Jeopardy

Judge Cahill denied a motion for mistrial but explained how the California lawmaker has created a potentially significant issue on appeal if Chauvin is convicted.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE B y her reprehensible comments and behavior, Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D., Calif.) has now jeopardized any possible conviction should the jury find Derek Chauvin guilty of murder or manslaughter in the death of George Floyd. That was the observation of Judge Peter Cahill in open court, at the conclusion of summations on Monday afternoon in Minneapolis.

The jury began its deliberations at about 4 p.m. Central Time.

Judge Cahill made his remarks about Congresswoman Waters’s rabble-rousing upon the renewal by defense counsel Eric Nelson of Chauvin’s motion for a mistrial based on prejudicial publicity and jury intimidation. The court denied the motion but …