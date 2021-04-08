Chauvin Trial: Police Brutality or Failure of Care?

It is important to clarify the kind of force that was actually used.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE D erek Chauvin never put George Floyd in a choke hold. That was the conclusion of Lieutenant Johnny Mercil, the top use-of-force training official in the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD).

Though it has not gotten much press coverage, that testimony on Tuesday, coming from the state’s most authoritative witness on police defensive tactics, was stunning. Quite apart from its torpedoing of a ceaseless narrative about Floyd’s death, it undermined the prosecution’s confident assurances that the expert use-of-force testimony would remove any doubt that Chauvin killed Floyd.

This is not to underestimate the evidence that Chauvin used more force than was necessary under the …