Chauvin’s Stumbling Defense Case

So far, the Chauvin defense case is doing more to shore up the prosecution’s evidence than knock it down.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he presentation of evidence could close today in the Minneapolis trial at which Derek Chauvin is charged with murder in the death of George Floyd last Memorial Day. The defense plans to call at least two expert witnesses, and the big question is whether they will turn out, like yesterday’s defense expert on police use of force, to be home runs . . . for the prosecution.

Chauvin’s defense is moving quickly, and I can’t imagine it will go much beyond today if the defendant does not testify. All indications are that he will not. From his opening statement, through the …