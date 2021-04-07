China Is Violating American Sanctions on Venezuela

Internal documents and new data reveal that Venezuela and China are violating U.S. sanctions by trading oil through ‘phantom companies’ in China.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A mid China’s various threats to the United States, a new one has emerged: The Asian country is undermining U.S. foreign policy on Latin America by purchasing oil from Venezuela, a clear violation of U.S. sanctions. China’s misbehavior compromises U.S. efforts to make a democratic transition in Venezuela. The point of the U.S. sanctions is to apply “maximum pressure” to the Maduro regime and its elite so that the ruling coalition is forced to negotiate a political transition in Venezuela. But if Beijing keeps purchasing oil from Venezuela, the sanctions will not fulfill their objective.

In February, China bought three-quarters of all …