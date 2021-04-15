Court-Packing Democrats Corrupted by Their Own Power

Only the voters can stop lawmakers before they cross this Rubicon.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O ne of the most radical banana-republic ideas floated during the 2020 presidential campaign was Democrats pushing Court-packing: expanding the size of the Supreme Court in order to change the outcomes of the Court’s decisions in their favor. This would, as I wrote repeatedly in 2019 and 2020, be by far more dangerous to the rule of written law than anything either party has done or proposed in recent memory. It is also hugely unpopular. Last week, Joe Biden announced a presidential commission to study the issue, signaling his continuing openness to what he once described as a corrupt power grab. …