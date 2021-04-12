Cuomo’s Fall Will Only Accelerate New York’s Decline

He’s a power-mad sleaze bucket, but he has kept his state from becoming another California.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE N ew York’s governor, Andrew Cuomo, is a weakened political animal. And, as a conservative, I have mixed feelings about it.

I’m already starting to miss the good old days when Andrew Cuomo was announcing that people like me “have no place in the state of New York” because I’m pro-life or object to his bizarre “SAFE Act,” which placed onerous and hard-to-interpret restrictions on rifles that are almost never involved in serious crimes. One of his former aides, remarking to The New Yorker on Cuomo’s manifest unlikability, said, “He was born for social distancing.” He is a weirdo who seems to …