Democrats’ Cynical Ploy: Everything Is Infrastructure

Gillibrand’s risible tweet is part of a broader effort to redefine Biden’s entire policy wish list, to suit his needs.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE ‘ What’s in a name?” asks Shakespeare’s Juliet. “That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet.” The president of the United States appears to have taken these words to heart when considering his entire policy wish list. Social care, housing policy, transportation policy, labor policy, social-justice projects, tax policy, environmental policy, Medicaid expansion, industrial policy, and education policy are all included and addressed in the Biden administration’s new “infrastructure” bill. Roads and bridges are also mentioned here and there.

Politically, the decision to describe everything under the sun as infrastructure is very clever. Investment in infrastructure …