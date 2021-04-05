Derek Chauvin’s Hobbled Defense

Focusing on a critical element involving the manner in which George Floyd was restrained.

'I t coulda been worse." That old New York City wisdom — the Bronx translation is, "Look at the bright side" — will be making its way to Minneapolis this week at Derek Chauvin's murder trial in last year's death of George Floyd.

It has a lot to do with a linked leather strap police refer to as the “hobble.”

The outlines of the ultimate defense that will be pitched to the jury by Eric Nelson, counsel for the fired cop who is charged with two counts of murder, as well as manslaughter, were elucidated in the last day and a half of

…