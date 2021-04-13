Doctors Pioneer a Way to Halt Unwanted Chemical Abortions

The abortion industry ignores scientific evidence and opposes giving women the choice to reverse chemical abortions.

Pro-life doctors are rallying around a new effort in the medical community: a treatment protocol that can reverse the effects of a chemical abortion before a pregnant mother loses her unborn child. Instead of helping to give women that choice, the abortion industry has come down hard against the new method, opposing legislation that would inform women of their options.

About one-third of annual abortions in the U.S. are chemical abortions, the most common type of abortion procedure in the first trimester, approved by the Food and Drug Administration for up to ten weeks’ gestation.

A chemical abortion takes place in two …