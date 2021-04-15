Fake News Is Real

The Afghanistan Russian bounties ‘story’ proves it.

Both Dan McLaughlin and Michael Brendan Dougherty have already weighed in on the media's embarrassing "Russian bounties" story. In June, the New York Times reported that United States intelligence officials "have concluded that a Russian military-intelligence unit secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing coalition forces in Afghanistan." No doubt you remember the hysteria.

Now that Donald Trump is gone, and new president Joe Biden needs to garner public support for his Afghanistan withdrawal, NBC News informs us: “Remember those Russian bounties for dead U.S. troops? Biden admin says the CIA intel is not conclusive.” You know, in the old …