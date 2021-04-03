Frida Kahlo at the de Young: So-So Painter, Master at Self-Invention

Plus a Calder/Picasso show that’s much ado about not much

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE E arlier this week, I wrote about the de Young Museum in San Francisco. It’s one of my favorite museums for its American collection and its handsome, storied building. I focused last time on the de Young as an institution, but I did see three exhibitions while I was there.

Frida Kahlo: Looks Can Be Deceiving and Calder/Picasso are the two anchor exhibitions running at the de Young now, though Uncanny Valley: Being Human in the Age of AI is by far the most challenging, original, and relevant. Kahlo and Calder/Picasso are crowd-pleasers and income-producers, but Uncanny Valley, free of charge and …