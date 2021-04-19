NR PLUS Law & the Courts

George Floyd’s Death: How Should the Jury Decide the Charges against Derek Chauvin?

By
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin rises to greet jury members on the twefth day of his trial for second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn., April 13, 2021, in this courtroom sketch. (Jane Rosenberg/Reuters)
It all comes down to intent.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O n Monday morning, the prosecution and defense will sum up to the jury in the murder trial of fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for allegedly causing the death of George Floyd last Memorial Day. Minneapolis is on tenterhooks, as are other major cities across the country, because it is inevitable that the radical Left will riot. If Chauvin is convicted of murder, the rioting will be portrayed as an affirmation that the nation’s police are hunting down young black men. If Chauvin is acquitted, or even if he is “merely” convicted of manslaughter (a felony carrying up to ten

