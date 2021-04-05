Georgia Election-Law Backlash Exposes Outrageous Double Standard

New Jersey’s new law allows less early voting than Georgia. New York had no early voting at all until last year.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A state recently passed a law limiting early voting to nine days, only requiring some Election Day polling locations to be open during that early process, and limiting mandatory Sunday hours to 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Did this move generate a groundswell of social-media opposition and boycotts, as politicians and corporations fell over themselves to condemn a renewed Jim Crow? No, because that state is New Jersey.

Nor are there boycotts of New York, which had no early voting at all until last fall, when new rules spurred by the pandemic created nine days of in-person early voting. Or President Biden’s own Delaware, …