Hollywood Won’t Really Leave Georgia

Progressive values rarely come before profits in the movie business.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE H ollywood and Georgia have disagreed before. Gone with the Wind producer David O. Selznick thought it would be a publicity coup to hold the December 15, 1939, premiere of his epic in Atlanta. But Atlanta was segregated, and blacks weren’t allowed in the Loew’s Grand theater. Selznick, sensing parallels between Jim Crow and burning anti-Semitism in Europe, was outraged. Clark Gable threatened to boycott the premiere if his friend and co-star Hattie McDaniel wasn’t welcomed there.

And both caved.

McDaniel wasn’t invited to preen with the other stars, and wasn’t even mentioned in the program. A few weeks later, when she won …