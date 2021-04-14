House Democrats Vote Today on Slavery Reparations

It’s a terrible idea that in no way could be fair, sensible, or practical.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T he House Judiciary Committee will vote today on a slavery-reparations bill sponsored by Texas Democrat Sheila Jackson Lee. This is a terrible idea in a great many ways.

One of the worst places to be in politics is offering insubstantial but divisive symbolic gestures to your base on cultural issues. Because they are insubstantial and symbolic, they will never be satisfying to your supporters. Because they are visible and divisive, they will be enraging and galvanizing to your enemies. Republicans have long mastered this self-defeating approach.

Democrats usually prefer to seek real cultural power, buried in the fine print and the labyrinths …