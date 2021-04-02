Inside the $47 Billion WeWork Con

A new Hulu documentary traces the rise and fall of a real-estate company built on mountains of tech-guru BS.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE L isten up, ambitious young people: Master these catchphrases and you, too, can become a billionaire. Repeat after me: “It’s based on community.” “Our mission is to empower the world through collaboration.” “Good morning. Let’s build the largest networking community on the planet.” If you can come up with a new way of saying, “We’re going to change the world,” have your buckets ready because it’ll be about to rain money. Try, “We will expand the bounds of human possibility through delivering pizza over the Internet” or maybe “We will redefine what it means to be neighbors by mowing lawns over …