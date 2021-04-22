John Boehner Is Mad at Conservatives for Holding Him to His Campaign Promises

If Boehner thought Republicans needed to compromise with Barack Obama, he sure left voters with a different impression.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE J ohn Boehner is mad. Joining a long list of prominent retired Republicans lamenting their party’s descent into radicalism, Boehner has unloaded on former colleagues in his new book, On The House, and on his publicity tour.

Boehner has complained about the “moron” contingent among congressional Republicans and the “knuckleheads” he was forced to deal with. He reserved the most anger for Senator Ted Cruz, calling him a “reckless asshole who thinks he is smarter than everyone else.” (Outtakes from the audiobook version of the memoir have Boehner directing f-bombs at the Texas senator.)

