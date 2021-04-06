Moving the MLB All-Star Game to Denver Makes Zero Sense

Colorado’s voting laws are in many ways as stringent as Georgia’s. What, exactly, has been accomplished here, Mr. Manfred?

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE M ajor League Baseball is moving its 2021 All-Star Game from Atlanta, Ga., to Coors Field in Denver, Colo. This, says ESPN, is “in response to a new Georgia law that has civil rights groups concerned about its potential to restrict voting access for people of color.”

Or, more likely, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred moved the game because he is concerned about Rob Manfred.

Cobb County estimates that losing the game will cost the region more than $100 million. Or to put it another way: Atlanta, a city with a 51 percent black population — the largest black-majority metro area in the nation — …