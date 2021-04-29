Museums Turn Dumb After a Year of Lockdowns

Are virtue-signaling, virtual yoga, lightweight shows, and race-based hiring a success formula?

he toll of a year's COVID hysteria will unfold quickly and clearly, like 100,000 small businesses killed and our city centers empty. Or slowly and painfully, like tens of millions of children tossed from school, lagging in math and reading, depressed and neurotic. Or stealthily like $5 trillion in new debt. That's more than the $4.1 trillion in current dollars the Congressional Research Office says the United States spent to beat the Nazis and the Japanese. Or daftly, like museums that no longer know how to function as museums. After a year, every theater, symphony, and opera and dance company …