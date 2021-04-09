NRPLUS Conference Call with Megyn Kelly and Rich Lowry

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE O n April 8, National Review editor-in-chief Rich Lowry spoke with Megyn Kelly on an exclusive, members-only NRPLUS conference call.

Megyn and Rich kicked off the call by discussing some of the latest outrageous cancelations, including Piers Morgan, Ron DeSantis, and Sharon Osbourne. In the wake of the Ron DeSantis segment, they discussed the fall of 60 Minutes and dubbed it a partisan enterprise, rather than a fair media source. The pair went on to address the Morgan and Osbourne cancellations, and the absurd claims of Meghan Markle’s “lived truths” that sparked it all.

Rich and Megyn then discussed journalism today, with Kelly …