Odd Couple: Winslow Homer and Frederic Remington

Beautiful art and essays, great museums, but Mythmakers doesn’t persuade.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I saw Mythmakers: The Art of Winslow Homer and Frederic Remington at the Amon Carter Museum in Fort Worth in January. I had a nice, long visit to the exhibition, which has splendid work by both artists. This compensated for seeing Mythmakers too quickly on the way to Mount Desert Island when I ran through the Portland Museum of Art in Maine, in early fall. It was at the Denver Art Museum last year.

An exhibition about Remington (1861–1909) and Homer (1936–1910) is bound to stumble, and this one does. Homer’s a giant, and Remington isn’t. That doesn’t mean it’s not …