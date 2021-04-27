Once More, with Feeling: The Fairness Doctrine Is Not the Answer

Calls to dust off the decades-old policy to somehow counteract Tucker Carlson’s rhetoric are misinformed and misguided.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T ucker Carlson said something silly on Fox last night — silly, but well within the bounds of what typically passes for commentary on the sewer that is cable news. In response, well-connected figures within the journalistic world immediately did what they seem always to do these days: They mused aloud about how they might punish Carlson by summarily removing him from his role.

The proposals ranged a tad. Some thought Tucker, for his rant against parents who fit their children with masks, should be arrested for having committed the equivalent sin to shouting “fire in a crowded theater” — an ignorant …