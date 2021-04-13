Remember the Capitol Hill Killer? The Media Sure Don’t

The murder of an officer in the very center of our democracy is being treated as just some random thing that happened, all because the narrative didn’t fit.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE S o a crazed white nationalist fanatic professing allegiance to a notorious hate group rammed a car into a security fence on Capitol Hill, killing a black police officer and injuring another after proclaiming on social media: “The U.S. Government is the #1 enemy of white people.” And what did the media do? They yawned. Reporting the basic facts of the case, along with a short profile or two of the killer, was the limit of its interest. No in-depth exploration of his “ties” or his “radicalization” or a broad inquiry into his hateful ideology was deemed necessary. No one explored …