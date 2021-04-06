Ron DeSantis Has All the Right Enemies

Any success he enjoys moving forward will be in large part attributable to the media’s incompetent endeavors to destroy him.

Unprompted, that’s what the first Floridian I spoke with relayed to me during my recent trip to the Sunshine State. “Biden’s trying to tell us what to do, and our guy is telling him to get lost.” Though it seems this story should be preempted by “Once upon a time . . .” and then dismissed as a tall tale told for political convenience’s sake, you’ll just have to take my word for it that this interaction really did occur.

So long as Donald Trump doesn’t seek the presidency for a third time, …