NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE B ack in the olden times, on the long-forgotten show Saturday Night Live, which I presume was canceled decades ago — no, I won’t check — comedian Dana Carvey had a recurring character, the Church Lady. The character, an uptight talk-show host and moral busybody, was hilarious, in part because she projected her consuming and lascivious obsessions with sin and lust on her guests. “Some of us do our thinking below the Bible Belt,” Church Lady sighed. And then she would land on the same monocausal explanation for every wicked thing: “Could it beeeee . . . Satan?!”
Seeing White Supremacy Everywhere
It explains every inequity in our society and every unjust act.
Recommended
Joe Biden Botches the Georgia Voting Law
His claim that the law prohibits giving water to voters standing on line is way off base.
Powerful Evidence That George Floyd Resisted Arrest
The Derek Chauvin case is more complicated than prosecutors would have it.
CNN News Writer Denies the Biological Reality of Sex at Birth
To pretend that we as a society are incapable of knowing whether a child is a male or female at birth is lunacy.
The Great California Exodus
A look at why droves are leaving the state.
Why Not Fewer Voters?
The fact is that voters got us into this mess. Maybe the answer isn’t more voters.
Never Ask a Question You Don’t Need to Ask: Chauvin Lawyer Gets Clobbered by Witness’s Gripping Testimony
There’s rarely an upside in asking pointed questions to a young, nervous, highly sympathetic witness.
The Latest
Biden to Push $2 Trillion Infrastructure Package in Address to Joint Session of Congress
The event will take place with a limited number of lawmakers because of the Capitol’s coronavirus rules.
Over 60 Arrested in Third Night of Brooklyn Center Rioting
‘The behaviors that we continue to see are unacceptable and we are not going to tolerate them,’ said state police colonel Matt Langer.
Amazon, Google Join Hundreds of American Corporations in Signing Letter Opposing Voting Limits
Black Rock, Netflix, General Motors, and Starbucks were also among the signatories.
Remembering Robert Mundell
Mundell left an indelible mark on the field of international economics.
House Democrats Vote Today on Slavery Reparations
It’s a terrible idea that in no way could be fair, sensible, or practical.
Hanke’s 2020 Misery Index: Who’s Miserable and Who’s Happy?
The latest update — now expanded to 156 nations — on a metric of well-being as viewed through the lens of economics