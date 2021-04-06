The Baltimore Prosecutor’s Plan to Decriminalize Crime

Marilyn Mosby’s misleading stats, shamelessness, and incompetence wreak havoc.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I n late March, Baltimore’s chief prosecutor, Marilyn Mosby, stepped to the microphone and triumphantly announced: “Today, America’s war on drug users is over in the city of Baltimore. We leave behind the era of tough-on-crime prosecution and zero-tolerance policing.” Mosby will also allow prostitution, trespassing, open alcoholic containers, urinating and defecating in public, and “attempted” drug distribution.

The reaction from the “de-carceral” left and news media was effusive, suggesting that Charm City’s state’s attorney (its elected district attorney) had offered the nation a model, since Baltimore’s violent crime dropped last year as it rose nationally.

The truth is that Mosby’s plan, which …