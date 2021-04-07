The Bravest Man on Earth

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE V ladimir Putin’s intended strategy to dispose of his most outspoken foe seems evident: slow-motion assassination. Russia’s hero for our time, Alexei Navalny, sits in Penal Colony No. 2 awaiting his fate, which is probably death by disease. Conditions are so bad in the prison, which is currently beset by a tuberculosis outbreak, that Putin can simply let the institution do his dirty work for him. Navalny is being tortured in his cell — guards wake him up eight times a night to deny him rest — and as he complains of a cough (though a high fever he cited earlier …
Political prisoner Alexei Navalny has proven he is prepared to die in the effort to expose the abuses of the Putin regime.
Recommended
The Real Reasons the U.S. Can’t Win Wars Anymore
A response to Bing West.
Powerful Evidence That George Floyd Resisted Arrest
The Derek Chauvin case is more complicated than prosecutors would have it.
Joe Biden Botches the Georgia Voting Law
His claim that the law prohibits giving water to voters standing on line is way off base.
CNN News Writer Denies the Biological Reality of Sex at Birth
To pretend that we as a society are incapable of knowing whether a child is a male or female at birth is lunacy.
Good News about the Pfizer Vaccine
Pfizer’s effectiveness against the Brazilian, U.K., and South African variants is encouraging news.
Never Ask a Question You Don’t Need to Ask: Chauvin Lawyer Gets Clobbered by Witness’s Gripping Testimony
There’s rarely an upside in asking pointed questions to a young, nervous, highly sympathetic witness.
The Latest
In Defense of FDR
Roosevelt today would prefer Trump to Biden. Allow me to explain.
Asa Hutchinson’s Foolish Mistake
The Arkansas governor’s veto of a sensible bill to ban ‘gender reassignment’ therapy in children was rightly overridden by the state legislature.
Pelosi: U.S. on 'Good Path' at Southern Border 'Under President Biden's Leadership'
Border Patrol detained over 171,000 migrants in March, the highest level recorded in that month for the past 15 years.
Arkansas Governor's Trans-Bill Veto Raises Questions about Corporate Pressure
Asa Hutchinson admitted in a March 31 interview that ‘major global corporations here in Arkansas’ are ‘certainly worried about the image of our state.’
Former Aide Describes Cuomo Groping Incident: 'Wasn't Just a Hug'
‘If I told someone, I’m done. And who do you tell?’ the woman said.
Are Corporations Good Now?
Progressives are curiously full of praise for Big Business now that it’s singing their tune.