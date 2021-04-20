The End of History: China’s 1921 Project

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE D uring the three or four decades preceding Xi Jinping’s ascendancy to the chairmanship of his party and his country, it became fashionable among Western commentators to downplay the Communism of the Chinese Communist Party. Yes, these observers conceded, it’s true that the revolution of 1949 was a Marxist insurrection, but the government of China since — especially since “modernization” began in 1978 — has been fairly continuous with the country’s pre-Communist governing ethos. Confucianism, they argued, which preceded Marxism as China’s state-sponsored creed, already identified the people with the government, encouraged authoritarian rule by an elite cabal, and prized state-enforced …
If America can’t rise above the competing maladies of progressivism and populism, how can it hope to counter the Chinese threat?
Recommended
CNN News Writer Denies the Biological Reality of Sex at Birth
To pretend that we as a society are incapable of knowing whether a child is a male or female at birth is lunacy.
Powerful Evidence That George Floyd Resisted Arrest
The Derek Chauvin case is more complicated than prosecutors would have it.
Chauvin Defense Expert Destroyed on the Stand
The prosecution blew the witness’s testimony to bits.
Why Not Fewer Voters?
The fact is that voters got us into this mess. Maybe the answer isn’t more voters.
Never Ask a Question You Don’t Need to Ask: Chauvin Lawyer Gets Clobbered by Witness’s Gripping Testimony
There’s rarely an upside in asking pointed questions to a young, nervous, highly sympathetic witness.
The Great California Exodus
A look at why droves are leaving the state.
The Latest
The Johnson & Johnson-Vaccine Fiasco Is Business as Usual for the FDA
The regulatory agency regularly hamstrings the development and use of essential medicines.
Minneapolis Business Owners Again Brace for Riots as Chauvin Trial Comes to a Close
One business owner predicted rioters would ‘burn the city down until there’s nothing left to burn’ if cops take a hands-off approach.
The Republican Establishment Still Doesn’t Get It on Immigration
George W. Bush is sincere, earnest, but still wrong on ‘comprehensive immigration reform.’
A Global Minimum Tax Would Do Maximum Global Damage
Yellen can't end international competition by fiat.
Walter Mondale, Former Vice President, Dead at 93
Mondale served under President Jimmy Carter from 1977 to 1981 and was the first vice president to have an office in the White House.
Michigan Governor Traveled Out of State to Visit Chronically Ill Father
Republican spokesman describes Whitmer's COVID actions as 'rules for thee, but not for me.'