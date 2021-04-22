The Green Dream: What AOC’s Signature Policy Really Aims to Accomplish

Leading climate activists aren’t being serious about climate change — but they’re deadly serious about socialism.

At a rally in Washington, D.C., this week, Senator Edward Markey described the scope of his Green New Deal: "Racial injustice, economic inequality, housing, education, jobs, and climate change. It is all intertwined." Co-sponsor Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez chimed in, saying, "We're going to transition to a 100 percent carbon-free economy that is more unionized, more just, more dignified and guarantees more health care and housing than we've ever had before."

Translation: Every progressive social program under the sun can now hitch a ride on the climate bandwagon. The Green New Dealers are serious about socialism. But are they serious about climate change?

There …