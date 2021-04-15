The Lefty Media Come to the Aid of History’s Champion Scammer

The #FreeSteven crusade conveniently ignores the copious evidence of Donziger’s fraudulent schemes.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE H ave you heard about the big pity party? It’s ongoing, virtual, and being held in honor of one Steven Donziger, the schemer extraordinaire and disbarred lawyer who nearly pulled off the legal fraud of the century.

Memory shaky? This was an epic bamboozle, where a crusading Big Green lawyer used courts in Ecuador to shake down Chevron for $18 billion. Yes, billion with a b. Sounds like it’s worth celebrating, no?

That intrigue might have worked (and did) in corrupt Quito. But north of the Equator in U.S. courts, the administration of justice finally got the better of the hoodwinking and spotlight-craving …