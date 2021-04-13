The Party in Power Is Directing a Corporate Conspiracy against Its Political Opposition

As 100-plus corporate leaders gather for political activism on voting laws, the top Democratic lawyer is trying to pull the strings.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T here are fair and vigorous debates to be had over the limits of corporate political activism. At what point does free speech become anti-democratic bullying? At what point is the waging of cultural crusades a dereliction of the duty of corporate managers to the best economic interests of their shareholders? Wherever you draw that line, it should be particularly worrisome when it is done at the behest of the ruling party to attack the integrity of our election system itself to the intended disadvantage of the opposition.

The president, and his party’s lawyer, are urging multiple major corporations to combine to …