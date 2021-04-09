NR PLUS Politics & Policy

The Rise and Fall of the Lincoln Project

By
From left to right: Reed Galen, John Weaver, Rick Wilson, and Steve Schmidt. (National Review Illustration/Cristi Name)
There have been plenty of grifters in the political world. But what made the Lincoln Project grift unique was that much of it played out on television.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T here was nothing special about the Lincoln Project. Its ads were coarse, but this is a coarse age, and its efforts were neither creative nor particularly offensive. Its opacity and self-dealing, its unwieldy coterie of advisers and hangers-on, have all been mainstays of the #Resistance. Far from the only anti-Trump Super PAC run by former Republican consultants, the Lincoln Project lacked originality even in its ambitions. When, post-election, its founders sought to break into the media business, they were angling to become little more than a slightly older, slightly lower-end version of Crooked Media, the podcast and events network created

