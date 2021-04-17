The Soviets Do Lord of the Rings

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I t began with the writing of The Lord of the Rings. Three volumes were given to J. R. R. Tolkien, immortal, wisest, and fairest of all fantasy writers, though he saw his epic as one complete work. Multiple adaptations followed over the years. One was given to Jeff Bezos, a great builder and hoarder of gold. And three, three films were given to director Peter Jackson in the early 2000s — movies that, above all else, achieved commercial success. For within these tales were bound the strength and worth of Tolkien’s astounding literary vision, which has kept The Lord of …
A late-Soviet adaptation of The Fellowship of the Ring is at times laughably primitive — and at other times surprisingly endearing. Thank you, Internet.
