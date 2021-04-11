NR PLUS Politics & Policy

The Zero-Risk Western Society

A woman sits on a bench marked for social distancing at the Citadel Outlet Mall in Commerce, Calif., December 3, 2020. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)
COVID policy has mutated into a psychosis — one that ignores the reality that risk can be mitigated, but not eliminated.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A year of the COVID pandemic has transformed some of the freest and most affluent societies in the history of the West beyond recognition and in ways perhaps never imagined. Not even amid the last century’s two world wars did we experience anything similar to the past twelve months, whereby the economies and lives of entire nations were stopped on a dime by executive fiat, when normal human interactions were forcibly halted to save us from a pathogen that, according to many a pundit — at least initially — would have otherwise killed millions. During this past year “lockdowns” gained

Andrew A. Michta is the dean of the College of International and Security Studies at the George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies. The opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not reflect the official policy or position of the George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies, the U.S. Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.

