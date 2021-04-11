NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A year of the COVID pandemic has transformed some of the freest and most affluent societies in the history of the West beyond recognition and in ways perhaps never imagined. Not even amid the last century’s two world wars did we experience anything similar to the past twelve months, whereby the economies and lives of entire nations were stopped on a dime by executive fiat, when normal human interactions were forcibly halted to save us from a pathogen that, according to many a pundit — at least initially — would have otherwise killed millions. During this past year “lockdowns” gained …
The Zero-Risk Western Society
COVID policy has mutated into a psychosis — one that ignores the reality that risk can be mitigated, but not eliminated.
Recommended
Powerful Evidence That George Floyd Resisted Arrest
The Derek Chauvin case is more complicated than prosecutors would have it.
Joe Biden Botches the Georgia Voting Law
His claim that the law prohibits giving water to voters standing on line is way off base.
The Great California Exodus
A look at why droves are leaving the state.
CNN News Writer Denies the Biological Reality of Sex at Birth
To pretend that we as a society are incapable of knowing whether a child is a male or female at birth is lunacy.
Why Not Fewer Voters?
The fact is that voters got us into this mess. Maybe the answer isn’t more voters.
Never Ask a Question You Don’t Need to Ask: Chauvin Lawyer Gets Clobbered by Witness’s Gripping Testimony
There’s rarely an upside in asking pointed questions to a young, nervous, highly sympathetic witness.
The Latest
Grading the Biden Administration’s Approach on China So Far
It’s a mixed bag: more positives than expected, but some worrying signs, especially when it comes to the defense budget.
An Unconstitutional Local Tax Grab
How are local governments allowed to tax people who neither live nor work within their limits?
Pruning PC Poison from the Ivies
Yale has a chance to lead the way in developing true diversity, with an upcoming trustee election.
Why Amazon Workers Rejected Unionization
It certainly wasn't because they were snookered into voting against their own interests.
An Unusual and Forgotten Fairytale
Before Winnie-the-Pooh, there was Once on a Time, a whimsical treasure.
Why ‘Equity’ Is a Bad Fit for Our Legal System
Where the recent legal focus on equity came from, what it means — and why it’s bad for America.