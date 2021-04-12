This Just In: The Republican Party Is Dying — Again

Democrats have internalized the results of years of push-polling that shows an overwhelming majority of Americans sharing their vision for the future.

Liberal writers spend an inordinate amount of time convincing themselves that the Republican Party is on the verge of extinction. The imminent death of the GOP is now in at least its fifth decade and counting. If it isn't Watergate that kills it, it's demographics, it's the geriatric base, or it's the alleged "radicalism."

And if they needed any more confirmation, a recent Gallup poll found that Democrats lead Republicans by nine points in party ID and leaning, the largest advantage in a quarter since 2012:

New Gallup polling finds that in the first quarter of 2021, an average of 49% of Americans identify with/lean toward the Democratic Party, versus 40 percent for Republicans. That's the largest gap since 2012:https://t.co/YpUvqBKxLx pic.twitter.com/JrNXQvisbv — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) April 7, 2021

This might be the big one. But let’s look to see what former historic lows mean …