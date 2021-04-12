NR PLUS Politics & Policy

This Just In: The Republican Party Is Dying — Again

Voters at a polling place at John Jay College in New York, November 6, 2012. (Chip East/Reuters)
Democrats have internalized the results of years of push-polling that shows an overwhelming majority of Americans sharing their vision for the future.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE L iberal writers spend an inordinate amount of time convincing themselves that the Republican Party is on the verge of extinction. The imminent death of the GOP is now in at least its fifth decade and counting. If it isn’t Watergate that kills it, it’s demographics, it’s the geriatric base, or it’s the alleged “radicalism.”

And if they needed any more confirmation, a recent Gallup poll found that Democrats lead Republicans by nine points in party ID and leaning, the largest advantage in a quarter since 2012:

This might be the big one. But let’s look to see what former historic lows mean

