To boycott or not to boycott? &c.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE L ast weekend, Ronna McDaniel — formerly “Ronna Romney McDaniel” — tweeted, “Guess what I am doing today? Not watching baseball!!!!” McDaniel is chairwoman of the Republican National Committee. She used to use her middle name — her maiden name — when it was good for business, so to speak. But then it wasn’t.

Anyway, we are in boycott season. Major League Baseball moved its all-star game from Atlanta, because of changes that Georgia Republicans have made to voting laws. Companies, too, have objected to those changes. Among them are Delta and Coke. So some Republicans are boycotting those companies — or …