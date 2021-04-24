NR PLUS Law & the Courts

What the Media Didn’t Tell You about the Chauvin Case

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin and his defense attorney Eric Nelson rise to greet jury members in Minneapolis, Minn., April 13, 2021 in this courtroom sketch. (Jane Rosenberg/Reuters)
George Floyd should not have died, but the case does not stand as a totem of systemic racism either. Here are the facts.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I f you did not watch the Derek Chauvin trial, but only heard the inflammatory comments spewing out of the White House and the media-Democrat complex, there are things about it you would never know. And you’d be apt to believe the claims that American law enforcement is systemically racist. I watched the trial day in and day out, so let me cut you in on a few basic facts.

Not a shred of evidence was introduced at the trial that Derek Chauvin is a racist. None. There was nothing in the weeks of testimony that even hinted at such a thing.

