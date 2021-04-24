What the Media Didn’t Tell You about the Chauvin Case

George Floyd should not have died, but the case does not stand as a totem of systemic racism either. Here are the facts.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I f you did not watch the Derek Chauvin trial, but only heard the inflammatory comments spewing out of the White House and the media-Democrat complex, there are things about it you would never know. And you’d be apt to believe the claims that American law enforcement is systemically racist. I watched the trial day in and day out, so let me cut you in on a few basic facts.

Not a shred of evidence was introduced at the trial that Derek Chauvin is a racist. None. There was nothing in the weeks of testimony that even hinted at such a thing. …