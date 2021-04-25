Whither the WASP?

The Republican Party could stand to rediscover the civic virtues of our erstwhile ruling caste.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE S o much for the abortive “America First Caucus” and the associated Republican rally for “unique Anglo-Saxon traditions.”

I am almost sad to see the project go, because I am damned curious which “unique Anglo-Saxon traditions” Tweedledum and Tweedledeeffinstupid had in mind. Thatched roofs, maybe?

The great traditions I can think of at the nexus of Anglo-Saxon people and the Republican Party mostly involve penny loafers and badminton rackets, martini shakers and quiet desperation. Granted, that all came rather late in the Anglo-Saxon chronicle, around the time that great scholar of the American country-club set Digby Baltzell popularized the acronym WASP — “White …