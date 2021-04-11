Why Amazon Workers Rejected Unionization

It certainly wasn't because they were snookered into voting against their own interests.

So said Amazon employees — by a two-to-one margin — to the self-serving union bosses at the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union. The members of the disproportionately African-American work force at Amazon’s Bessemer, Ala., facility were not sold on the union’s proposal to dip into their pockets while linking their effort to the Black Lives Matter movement and decided that they didn’t need a team of highly paid political operatives to skim their paychecks.

Is this another one of those What’s the Matter with Kansas? episodes in which workers “vote against their own interests”? Why would any …