Why Are Teachers So Averse to Returning to the Classroom?

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE A major theme of the “when do we reopen” debate across the country has been the resistance of teachers to reopening in-person school. This is partly a function of public-school teachers’ unions, which often do not reflect the views of their members. Then again, while many teachers have been bitterly frustrated with online teaching, it is clear that there is a lot of sentiment out there from rank-and-file teachers against returning to the classroom even when they are fully vaccinated, at least until every single student is vaccinated or the pandemic is over entirely.
The answer turns on the occupation’s culture — and its low tolerance of risk.
Recommended
Chauvin Defense Expert Destroyed on the Stand
The prosecution blew the witness’s testimony to bits.
Powerful Evidence That George Floyd Resisted Arrest
The Derek Chauvin case is more complicated than prosecutors would have it.
CNN News Writer Denies the Biological Reality of Sex at Birth
To pretend that we as a society are incapable of knowing whether a child is a male or female at birth is lunacy.
Why Not Fewer Voters?
The fact is that voters got us into this mess. Maybe the answer isn’t more voters.
Never Ask a Question You Don’t Need to Ask: Chauvin Lawyer Gets Clobbered by Witness’s Gripping Testimony
There’s rarely an upside in asking pointed questions to a young, nervous, highly sympathetic witness.
The Great California Exodus
A look at why droves are leaving the state.
The Latest
Psaki Now Says Biden to Raise Refugee Cap by May 15, Cites 'Confusion' over Directive
The reversal came after Biden was criticized by fellow Democrats for failing to deliver on his promise to raise the cap.
Bloomberg Falsely Ties J.D. Vance's Board Resignation to 'Controversial' Tweets
A spokesman for AppHarvest confirmed that Vance resigned from the board before the tweets were posted.
Texas Dem Calls On Biden, Harris to Visit Border 'ASAP' as Crisis Spirals
‘If those numbers don't go down, it's going to be a very hot summer,’ Cuellar told NR.
Raul Castro to Resign as Communist Party Head in Cuba
The resignation marks the first time since 1959 that a Castro brother will not hold a significant leadership role in Cuban government.
Liberty University Sues Jerry Falwell Jr. for $10 Million
Liberty claims Falwell hid his misconduct from their board during contract negotiations in 2019.
Is It ‘Eugenics’ to Abort Unborn Babies with Down Syndrome?
Abortion supporters deny that selective abortions are eugenic or discriminatory against the disabled.