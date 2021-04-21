Why Europe’s ‘Super League’ Crashed and Burned

The economics of symbolism are at the heart of what went wrong.

In one of the opening chapters of Thomas Carlyle's History of the French Revolution, we find an extended meditation on the psychological potency of symbolism. "Of man's whole terrestrial possessions and attainments," he writes, "unspeakably the noblest are his Symbols, divine or divine-seeming; under which he marches and fights, with victorious assurance, in this life-battle; what we call his Realised Ideals." By "Symbols" or "Realised Ideals," Carlyle means particulars that incarnate or represent universals. The most obvious examples of symbols in this sense are flags. Even though, in particular terms, they're just sheets of fabric with colored designs, they nevertheless …