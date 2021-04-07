NR PLUS World

Why Ireland Has the Most Miserable Lockdown in the Western World

By
An empty shopping street during lockdown restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic in Dublin, Ireland, January 23, 2021. (Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters)
What the nation’s government is doing to its people in the name of public health is cruel — and apparently ineffective.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE G ary Dempsey was born in Wexford, Ireland, and had a successful career in football (the European sort). He played for Everton and Aberdeen. After retiring from professional sports, he opened a gym, Match Fit Fitness, in Wicklow. With gyms closed in Ireland, he has been offering workouts to followers online as a way of fighting off depression.

On February 19, he unburdened his mind on Twitter about the Irish government’s lockdown policy. “I’m hurtin’ today. . . . I want to ask the Irish government, ‘When do we matter?’” His jeremiad was a viral sensation, and it’s not entirely safe for

