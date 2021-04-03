Why the Babylon Bee Won’t Be Canceled

CEO Seth Dillon talks to NR about the brazen efforts by powerful media outlets to misrepresent and silence his satirical publication.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE I n its short life, the Babylon Bee, a satirical website often described as a conservative and Christian version of the Onion, has been subjected to some mainstream media fact-checks that are in and of themselves comical.

“There have been some crazy ones,” says Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon.

Dillon, who recently spoke to National Review via Zoom for an event open to NRPlus subscribers and National Review Institute donors, points to the time that Snopes fact-checked the headline: “CNN Purchases Industrial-Sized Washing Machine to Spin News Before Publication.”

Who, exactly, was confused whether that headline was real? “Do you throw these articles in the …