NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T his morning in a reeling Minneapolis, state prosecutors rested their murder case against Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd. I believe they would have rested yesterday afternoon. But the day’s last witness, another use-of-force expert, concluded his testimony at what would be the normal close of the trial day (around 5 p.m. Central time), so Judge Peter Cahill prudently adjourned. This gave prosecutors the night to consider whether there is anything more they’d like to add, and the defense time to think about how extensive its presentation should be — including the important question of whether Chauvin should testify.
Will Derek Chauvin Testify? Defense Case Begins under Cloud of Unrest
The state of play as the Chauvin trial enters its final stages.
Recommended
Joe Biden Botches the Georgia Voting Law
His claim that the law prohibits giving water to voters standing on line is way off base.
Powerful Evidence That George Floyd Resisted Arrest
The Derek Chauvin case is more complicated than prosecutors would have it.
CNN News Writer Denies the Biological Reality of Sex at Birth
To pretend that we as a society are incapable of knowing whether a child is a male or female at birth is lunacy.
The Great California Exodus
A look at why droves are leaving the state.
Why Not Fewer Voters?
The fact is that voters got us into this mess. Maybe the answer isn’t more voters.
Never Ask a Question You Don’t Need to Ask: Chauvin Lawyer Gets Clobbered by Witness’s Gripping Testimony
There’s rarely an upside in asking pointed questions to a young, nervous, highly sympathetic witness.
The Latest
White House Downplays Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Pause, Predicts It Will Last 'a Matter of Days'
'This announcement will not have a significant impact on our vaccination plan,' said the White House COVID coordinator.
Man Confronts CNN Reporter Covering Brooklyn Center Riots Live On-Air: 'All The Press...Makes This Worse'
‘Y’all just going to edit out the sh** you don’t like,’ he said.
40 Arrested in Second Night of Brooklyn Center Rioting, Police Say
Sporadic looting was reported in nearby Minneapolis. That city’s police force arrested 13 rioters.
U.S. to Temporarily Halt Use of Johnson & Johnson Vaccines over Rare Clotting Issue
Just six out of almost 7 million recipients developed a clotting issue.
Biden’s Tax Plan Will Destroy American Jobs
Biden’s tax proposal could make the rate on corporations as high as 59.1 percent.
Princeton University Policy: Political Protests, Yes; Church, No
The school did not stop a social justice event that violated its coronavirus restrictions, but thwarted an on-campus Easter Mass.