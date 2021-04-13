Will Derek Chauvin Testify? Defense Case Begins under Cloud of Unrest

The state of play as the Chauvin trial enters its final stages.

NRPLUS MEMBER ARTICLE T his morning in a reeling Minneapolis, state prosecutors rested their murder case against Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd. I believe they would have rested yesterday afternoon. But the day’s last witness, another use-of-force expert, concluded his testimony at what would be the normal close of the trial day (around 5 p.m. Central time), so Judge Peter Cahill prudently adjourned. This gave prosecutors the night to consider whether there is anything more they’d like to add, and the defense time to think about how extensive its presentation should be — including the important question of whether Chauvin should testify.

