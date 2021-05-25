A Closer Look at the Legacy of George Floyd’s Death

It is right to condemn excessive police force. To turn Floyd into a hero of a racialized morality play is inane.

Today marks one year since the death of George Floyd in police custody — I can never get used to invoking the term "anniversary" in connection with such dark events. There is, as one has come to expect, no shortage of vaporous talk about Floyd's "legacy." We should not, however, conflate the man with the event.

Floyd should not have died as he did. For their complicity in his demise, four former Minneapolis police are being held accountable, beginning with Derek Chauvin, who was convicted last month. Still, a stubborn fact remains: Floyd bore significant responsibility for the tragedy that unfolded.

There …